Comedian (BAN) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Comedian (BAN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Comedian has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Comedian token can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Comedian has a market cap of $60.88 million and $6.82 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Comedian alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,854.94 or 0.99615414 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Profile

Comedian launched on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme.

Comedian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.06224107 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $6,563,977.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Comedian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Comedian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.