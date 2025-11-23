MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $667,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kroger by 687.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,836,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $57.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

