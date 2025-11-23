Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,500 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160,132 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 50.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 404,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $554,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Evan Regan-Levine sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $134,964.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 16,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $318,233.74. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,015 shares of company stock worth $933,040. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:JBGS opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.64. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 30.57%.The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBGS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $19.00 price target on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.