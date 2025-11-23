MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 13.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $12,060,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,050,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,378,000 after buying an additional 123,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

