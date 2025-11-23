MAI Capital Management Purchases 153,931 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1,817.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.