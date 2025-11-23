MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 113,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KMI opened at $26.98 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

