Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 111.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Getty Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.19 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 34.76%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 151.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTY

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.