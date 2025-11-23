MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

