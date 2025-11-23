Animecoin Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Animecoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Animecoin has a total market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $45.80 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Animecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,854.94 or 0.99615414 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Animecoin Profile

Animecoin launched on March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin. The official website for Animecoin is www.anime.xyz.

Buying and Selling Animecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.00641368 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $36,494,131.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

