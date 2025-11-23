StandX DUSD (DUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.61 Million

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. StandX DUSD has a total market cap of $175.34 million and $15.61 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StandX DUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StandX DUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StandX DUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85,854.94 or 0.99615414 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Token Profile

StandX DUSD’s launch date was April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 175,585,428 tokens. The official website for StandX DUSD is standx.com. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. StandX DUSD’s official message board is docs.standx.com/blog.

Buying and Selling StandX DUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 180,289,633.079454. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99852404 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $18,591,902.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StandX DUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StandX DUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StandX DUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StandX DUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.