Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 18,253 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 387.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.77 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.