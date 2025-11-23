Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 644.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $731,278.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,101.07. The trade was a 66.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $11,920,468.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,039.65. This represents a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

