Morpho Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.10 Million (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Morpho has a total market capitalization of $167.95 million and $18.10 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpho has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Morpho token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Morpho

Morpho’s genesis date was November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official message board is morpho.org/blog.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 360,245,372.49231868 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.52264339 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $19,305,498.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

