Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 14,349 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,047,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,456,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,805,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.73.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,860,151.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TRV opened at $290.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $292.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

