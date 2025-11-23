Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) versus Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Head to Head Comparison

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Leatt”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats $13.68 million 0.29 -$11.05 million ($6.68) -0.27 Leatt $44.03 million 1.39 -$2.20 million $0.36 27.36

Analyst Recommendations

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats. Twin Vee PowerCats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leatt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 1 0 0 0 1.00 Leatt 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats -94.19% -65.04% -51.23% Leatt 3.51% 4.90% 4.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Leatt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leatt beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise. The Gas-Powered Boats segment manufactures boats that use fuel. The Electric Boat and Development segment designs fully electric boats through Forza X1 Inc. The Franchise segment deals with developing a standard product offering that is sold for franchise. The company was founded by Roger Dunshee in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor products, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet bags, hats, and hydration kits; casual clothing, caps, and sunglasses; and apparel that comprises suits, jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for personal protective equipment sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and direct to end consumers through digital channels and online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

