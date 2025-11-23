MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 2,596.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

SMMD opened at $71.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

