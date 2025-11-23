Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.7692.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average of $253.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.