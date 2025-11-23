Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.7692.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.8%
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.