DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,923 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $234.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.04 and its 200-day moving average is $315.05. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $584.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Get Our Latest Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.