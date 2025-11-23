Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. New Street Research set a $103.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

View Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.