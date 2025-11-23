PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,478,000 after buying an additional 951,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130,921 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 724,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,498,000 after acquiring an additional 164,136 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 386,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 318,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This trade represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BIO stock opened at $316.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $373.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.