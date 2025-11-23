Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,415.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,875,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,825 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,715,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,777 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 408.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 1,038,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,869,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,708.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 343,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,344.72. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 215,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $3,539,013.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,797,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,492,659.17. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,569,148 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

