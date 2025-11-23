Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 15,272 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $994,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,387.98. The trade was a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $968,377.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,604.72. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,478 shares of company stock worth $7,952,580. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JAZZ opened at $176.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.