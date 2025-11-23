JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,368,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205,289 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $738,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Regency Centers by 75.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 139.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

