JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,980,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $787,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $97.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

