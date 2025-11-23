JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 618,328 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,782,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $868,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 165,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,319,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IUSB opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.