David Horn Sells 6,797 Shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) CFO David Horn sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $13,390.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,499.94. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seer Trading Up 1.5%

SEER stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.59. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Seer had a negative net margin of 484.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Seer has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Seer by 54.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,819 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 363,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

