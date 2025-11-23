ANZ Group (ASX:ANZ) Insider Purchases A$24,972.79 in Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Alison Gerry bought 676 shares of ANZ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$36.94 per share, with a total value of A$24,972.79.

Alison Gerry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Alison Gerry purchased 138 shares of ANZ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$36.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,984.97.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

ANZ Group Announces Dividend

ANZ Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a yield of 218.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ANZ Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

