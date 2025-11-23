ANZ Group (ASX:ANZ) Insider Purchases A$24,972.79 in Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Alison Gerry bought 676 shares of ANZ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$36.94 per share, with a total value of A$24,972.79.
Alison Gerry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 14th, Alison Gerry purchased 138 shares of ANZ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$36.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,984.97.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.
ANZ Group Announces Dividend
ANZ Group Company Profile
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.
