Finexia Financial Group (ASX:FNX) Insider Purchases A$18,495.10 in Stock

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX – Get Free Report) insider Neil Sheather purchased 144,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$18,495.10.

Finexia Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.14.

About Finexia Financial Group

Finexia Financial Group Limited provides funds management, advisory, and market trading services in Australia. The company operates through Private Credit, Funds and Asset Management, and Stockbroking and Corporate Advisory segments. It offers equity capital markets services to retail and wholesale clients; share market trading and advisory services comprising equities, options, commodities, foreign exchange, and CFDs; commercial and private lending, and capital and lending services; and broking and financial, as well as broker retail administration services.

