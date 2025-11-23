Finexia Financial Group (ASX:FNX) Insider Purchases A$18,495.10 in Stock

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX – Get Free Report) insider Neil Sheather purchased 144,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$18,495.10.
Finexia Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.14.
About Finexia Financial Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finexia Financial Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Finexia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finexia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.