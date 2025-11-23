Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,531 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

