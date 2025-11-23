Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.87.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $126.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

