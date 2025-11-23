Rhonda Lloyd Buys 12,000 Shares of Region Group (ASX:RGN) Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,680.00.

Rhonda Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Rhonda Lloyd acquired 800 shares of Region Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.38 per share, with a total value of A$1,904.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

