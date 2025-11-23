Rhonda Lloyd Buys 12,000 Shares of Region Group (ASX:RGN) Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2025

Region Group (ASX:RGNGet Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,680.00.

Rhonda Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 18th, Rhonda Lloyd acquired 800 shares of Region Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.38 per share, with a total value of A$1,904.00.

Region Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.69.

About Region Group

(Get Free Report)

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Region Group (ASX:RGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.