Peter Mcdonough Sells 1,500 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Stock

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Mcdonough sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,260. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a current ratio of 81.24. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.2%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 177.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $377,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 331,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 87,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBRT. Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

