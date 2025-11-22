Sfmg LLC Acquires 2,925 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.6%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $587.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.07 and its 200-day moving average is $473.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

