Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $261,161.55. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

