Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Grupo Cibest has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Grupo Cibest by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 95.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 40.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 357,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,779 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Cibest by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after buying an additional 183,595 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

