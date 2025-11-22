Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 67.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ASML opened at $966.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,000.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.78.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

