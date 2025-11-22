Barclays Downgrades Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Underweight

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $328.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AJG. Wall Street Zen cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $239.47 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Michael Robert Pesch acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,341,724.88. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,928. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,096,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,625,000 after purchasing an additional 685,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,674,000 after buying an additional 3,330,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,783,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,477,000 after acquiring an additional 101,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,891,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,403,000 after acquiring an additional 147,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,194,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

