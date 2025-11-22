Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $223,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $69.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

