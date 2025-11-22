iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 28.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $662.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $672.31 and its 200-day moving average is $638.37. The stock has a market cap of $695.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

