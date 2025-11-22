Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $205.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Shares of PANW opened at $182.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

