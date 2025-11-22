Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

