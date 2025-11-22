Head-To-Head Comparison: SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA) vs. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA – Get Free Report) and Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of SearchCore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SearchCore and Louisiana-Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SearchCore N/A N/A N/A Louisiana-Pacific 10.34% 18.67% 12.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SearchCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Louisiana-Pacific $2.82 billion 1.92 $420.00 million $3.09 25.16

This table compares SearchCore and Louisiana-Pacific”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Louisiana-Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than SearchCore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SearchCore and Louisiana-Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SearchCore 0 0 0 0 0.00 Louisiana-Pacific 1 3 5 0 2.44

Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus target price of $106.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.77%. Given Louisiana-Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Louisiana-Pacific is more favorable than SearchCore.

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats SearchCore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SearchCore

(Get Free Report)

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. Its Oriented Strand Board segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP NovaCore, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The LP South America segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel and siding products. This segment distributes and sells related products for the region's transition to wood frame construction. It offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

