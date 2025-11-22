SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research lowered shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SSE Stock Performance

SSE Company Profile

Shares of SSE stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

