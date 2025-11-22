Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 196,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $323,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $567,709.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,318.64. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 168,027 shares of company stock worth $27,818,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $163.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

