Tableaux LLC Purchases 16,737 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Tableaux LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 511.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.2%

IJR opened at $115.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

