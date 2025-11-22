Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target to $23.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TZOO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,072.58% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,777,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,050.88. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,050. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1,242.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 3,188.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 42,900.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

