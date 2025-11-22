Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE GEV opened at $555.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.34.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

