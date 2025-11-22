Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 411,140 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,140 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.96% of Xcel Energy worth $384,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Cowen started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

