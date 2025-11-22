Tableaux LLC Buys Shares of 10,358 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

