Insider Selling: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $53,580.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $53,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,507.72. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $48,270.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $44,690.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $54.53 on Friday. International Seaways Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INSW shares. Pareto Securities downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

